Beauty Queen and Partner Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail for $1.7M Vintage Wine Heist

Priscila Guevara and Constantín Dumitru reportedly stole 45 bottles of wine from the three-Michelin-star Atrio restaurant in Caceres, Spain

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

Published on March 8, 2023 10:28 AM
Constantin Dumitru and Priscila Guevara
Photo: Europa Press via AP

A former Mexican beauty pageant star has been sentenced to four years in prison for stealing over $1.7 million in vintage wine.

Priscila Guevara, 28, and her boyfriend, Constantín Dumitru, 49, reportedly stole 45 bottles of wine from Atrio, a three-star Michelin restaurant in Caceres, Spain in October 2021.

The heist, which police said was planned in "minute detail," according to CNN, took place while the couple was staying at a luxury hotel attached to the restaurant.

According to the court ruling, the couple left Atrio with 45 bottles of wine hidden in bags and wrapped in hotel towels to avoid any breakage, CNN added. Among the bottles stolen were two 19th-century wines from the French vineyard Chateau d'Yquem listed on the restaurant's wine menu for around $371,000 and $47,000.

The owner of Atrio, José Polo
Europa Press via AP

On the night of the theft, Guevara and Dumitru took a guided tour of the restaurant's wine cellar after their meal before returning to their hotel room, El País reported in Spain.

Guevara then reportedly called the hotel's front desk repeatedly to order room service at 2 a.m. When the only front desk employee working at the time filled her order for a salad, Dumitru stole what he believed to be an electronic key card that provided access to the wine cellar, added El País.

Unfortunately for the crooks, the key did not work for the wine cellar door, so Guevara then had to make a second call to the front desk, this time ordering a dessert, per El País. This gave Dumitru another chance to gather the right key card and access the wine cellar.

Beauty Queen and Partner Jailed for Stealing $1.7M in Vintage Wine from Michelin-Starred Restaurant
Google Maps

During the trial — which came after the couple was arrested crossing the Albanian-Croatian border around 1,800 miles from the scene of the crime — Dumitru's lawyer denied the charges on his behalf, claiming he would have been unable to carry such a load of wine.

"Forty-five bottles and four towels do not fit in two sports bags and could not be carried so easily by this man," his lawyer said, according to The Times.

The couple's sentence is not yet final, according to El País, and they will have an opportunity to appeal it.

