'Beautiful Spirit' Who Worked with Abuse Survivors Is Killed in Alleged Act of Domestic Violence
A Wisconsin woman who worked as a domestic violence advocate was killed Sunday in an alleged domestic-related shooting, police say.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing police, 51-year-old Desiree Harris was shot and killed at her home in Milwaukee.
Police arrested an unnamed suspect in connection to the killing and charges are expected this week, per the outlet.
WISN-TV reports Harris worked for The Asha Project, a domestic violence support provider with resources geared specifically toward Black abuse survivors.
"Desiree was a beautiful spirit. She really was. She radiated light," the organization's director Antonia Drew-Norton told the outlet. "She was very knowledgeable about domestic violence victimization, and she worked towards helping survivors."
"We're not certain what all happened with her," Drew-Norton said, per the station. "Several of us often reached out to her time and again, but she was in a cycle where she was being isolated.
"That's the thing, or the nature of the insidiousness of domestic violence. It doesn't care who you are," she said.
Citing the Sojourner Family Peace Center, a domestic violence nonprofit, Harris is the 30th person to be killed in a domestic-related incident in Milwaukee County this year, the outlet reports. Seven of the alleged slayings occurred in the past three weeks, according to WISN.
The suspect has not been publicly identified.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.