'Beautiful Soul' Was Murdered by Father of Her Children — Who Then Fled and Was Killed in Police Standoff

A Georgia man wanted for the murder of the mother of his children was shot and killed by police who tracked him down nearly 1,400 miles away in Colorado.

Fabien Perry, 27, died after an hours-long confrontation with law enforcement in Aurora, Colo., that started Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

Perry was wanted for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, which took place on July 6 at her home in Roswell, Ga., police said.

Cabrales-Hernandez left behind two kids, ages 2 and 7 months.

"She dedicated herself completely to her children," Cabrales-Hernandez's sister Miriam Cabrales told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"It's hard to believe that this is our new reality," Cabrales said. "To lose a family member in such a violent way, it's just really hard."

Per the Journal-Constitution, Cabrales said Perry had abused his sister.

"Every time we encouraged her to leave the situation and that we would help her, and we would be there to support her, but she wouldn't tell us much," she said.

"We are going to miss just having her around," Cabrales said. "We've always been together, all the time. We grew up with a single mother, so we always prioritize family over everything. She was a beautiful soul."

On Monday, authorities in Aurora confirmed Perry was staying at a home with family friends, who were allegedly unaware he was wanted for murder, according to the release.

Officers confronted the suspect at the home. During the confrontation, the other occupants were able to safely escape, while Perry barricaded himself inside, police said.

"He began to live stream on social media the events in the home, including him holding a high-powered rifle, and telling police that he would shoot us if we entered the home," Interim Aurora Police Chief Daniel Oates said, KMGH-TV reports.

Throughout the night, police said Perry remained uncooperative and fired multiple shots inside the home. During this time, officers did not return fire, according to police.

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, Perry exited the home with the rifle. He was shot by two responding officers, the release reads.

Perry was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, both officers who shot Perry have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.