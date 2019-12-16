'Beautiful, Loving' Mother and 2-Week-Old Baby Go Missing in Texas as Fiancé Pleads for Safe Return

Image zoom Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter, Margot Austin Police Department

The fiancé of a Texas woman who went missing last week along with their newborn daughter is turning to the public for help as the search for the 33-year-old mother and 2-week-old infant continues.

Shane Carey, who was the one who reported his fiancée, Heidi Broussard, and their baby, Margot Carey, missing on Thursday evening, spoke to KTBC and said he was feeling helpless.

“That’s the worst feeling in the world,” Carey told KTBC. “Not knowing what to do is the hardest part. I don’t know where she’s at, I don’t know if she is suffering. I just want to do more. It feels like we could do more.”

Between tears, Carey described the mother of his baby girl as “beautiful” and “loving,” and called the circumstances surrounding her disappearance “weird.”

“She’s a great mom, she needs to be back,” Carey said, before calling his baby Margot “the sweetest … she has the cutest little pucker lips … gorgeous little baby.”

According to Austin Police, the mother and infant were reported missing late Thursday from their home in Austin.

Carey told the news station he last spoke to his fiancée Thursday morning, shortly after 8 a.m.

Broussard was last seen dropping her 6-year-old son off at Cowan Elementary School in Austin.

According to Carey, he returned home around 2 p.m. after working all morning and found Broussard’s car in the driveway — her purse was still in the car.

Carey claims he went inside, found the baby’s car seat and Broussard’s keys, and thought nothing of it at first, believing she was at a friend’s house nearby.

But as the hours passed, and he was still unable to reach Broussard by phone, Carey said he called all her friends, who also hadn’t heard from her. That’s when he called 911.

Carey said he has been with Broussard for 10 years. She has a son from a previous marriage.

Broussard is described as 5′ 3″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair with highlights.

Carey is a newborn who weighs 7 pounds and 7 ounces. She is 22 inches long.

In the interview, Carey said he’s aware that people may be casting a suspicious eye in his direction.

“I just pretty much ignore that,” he explained. “I know it’s a question. I don’t … I don’t know, I just ignore it. It’s not true. It’s negative.”

He asks that anyone who thinks they may have seen his fiancée and daughter call 911.

“She’s a great person,” he said. “She needs to be back. Her son needs her, I need her — her family needs her.”