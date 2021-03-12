Chaisty Dawn Jones, 35, has been accused of shooting Clarissa Hernandez Keiser during an argument on Tuesday evening

'Beautiful Artist,' 20, Is Fatally Shot During Altercation, and Woman, 35, Is Arrested

A woman in Columbia, Tennessee, has been charged with murder after authorities say she shot and killed a 20-year-old woman during an altercation.

Chaisty Dawn Jones, 35, has been accused of shooting Clarissa Hernandez Keiser during an argument on Tuesday evening.

According to a police report obtained by the Daily Herald, Jones arrived at Keiser's home at approximately 8 p.m. The two women began to argue, and the confrontation eventually became physical.

The report alleges that Jones brandished a handgun. She allegedly fired a shot that struck and killed Keiser.

The police department has not released what led to the confrontation.

Jones, who was also injured in the confrontation, was taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life threatening.

Jones has been charged with first-degree murder, according to News Channel 5 in Nashville. She has not yet entered a plea and court documents do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf. Police sources tell WKRN-TV that additional charges may be pending.