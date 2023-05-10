Calif. Tech CEO Who Last Sent 911 Text From Inside Uber Is Found Dead at Abandoned Property

Police say they found Beau Mann's remains after an 18-month search that gained interest on social media

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 11:52 AM
Beau Mann, Calif. Tech CEO Who Last Sent a Text to 911 From Inside an Uber Found Dead at Abandoned Property
Beau Mann. Photo: Sober Grid/Facebook

The CEO of a popular sober living app was found dead in Los Angeles this week, nearly a year-and-a-half after he went missing.

In the interim, the search for 39-year-old Beau Mann gained notoriety on social media through a campaign spearheaded by his fiancé Jason Abate and was featured on NBC's Dateline.

Santa Monica police said they finally found Mann's remains "in the courtyard of an abandoned property" after an 18-month search, though questions still remain. Mann was identified through dental records, his family said in a statement posted online, while his cause of death remains under investigation.

Mann was last seen on November 30, 2021, outside of a 7-Eleven convenience store on Ventura Boulevard around 2 p.m. Abate says Mann was having recent car trouble and had been using Ubers to get around the city. He called one to pick him up from 7-Eleven but then texted 911 from the car.

Police told Dateline they tried to reach Mann "several" times but he didn't pick up his phone. Uber records show he was dropped off at Berkeley Street in Santa Monica, Calif., around 2:35 a.m., according to Dateline. But Abate says no one saw Mann there, and no one ever saw him again.

In the ensuing 18 months, Abate often posted on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to raise awareness about his fiancé's case.

Beau Mann, Calif. Tech CEO Who Last Sent a Text to 911 From Inside an Uber Found Dead at Abandoned Property
Beau Mann. Beau Mann/Facebook
Beau Mann, Calif. Tech CEO Who Last Sent a Text to 911 From Inside an Uber Found Dead at Abandoned Property
Beau Mann. STATE OF CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

The pair were in a long-distance relationship, Abate told NBC, telling the outlet he and Mann were set to marry in June 2022 with plans to adopt children. "He told me he loved me, and he wanted to adopt children with me. That was the last message I ever got from him," Abate had said about their last phone call.

Since then, Abate has been trying to find out what happened to Mann. The group Abate started on Facebook, "Help Find Beau Mann," has more than 3,000 followers and included regular updates from Abate and some members of Mann's family.

"Beau was a beautiful soul who spent the better part of his life helping others," Mann's aunt Rhonda wrote on the page Monday. "We miss his infectious smile and positive attitude every day. We know his spirit will live on through his company and passion, Sober Grid, as it continues to help those struggling with the grip of addiction."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

After battling addiction at a young age, Mann had started Sober Grid, an app to connect those battling addiction that "provides easy access to private support at any time and at any stage of the recovery journey," according to the company's website.

"I don't want to sound overly dramatic but he's kind of changed the world," Abate told Dateline.

Investigators are still asking for anyone with information about Mann's case to contact the Santa Monica Police Department.

Related Articles
Rylee Elizabeth Allen, Michael James Mayo, Tiffany Dore Guess; Holly Guess McFadden; Brittany Brewer; Ivy Webster
Rapist Blamed Alleged Sex Crime Victim Before Slumber Party Massacre that Killed 6: 'This Is All on You'
randall cooke
Uber Eats Driver Killed and Dismembered in 'Demonic' Attack While Delivering Food
Aaron Orozco
Calif. Dad of 2, Marine Combat Veteran Is Killed While Driving for Uber, Allegedly by Passengers
Mother Goes Missing After First Date at Seattle Mariners Game 
Body Recovered During Search for Woman Last Seen on Date at Seattle Mariners Game
Woman Found Dead in Shopping Cart. Rosa Chacon . https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-rosa-chacon?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined. Credit: Gofundme
Ill. Woman Last Seen Getting into Uber in January Is Found Dead, Wrapped in Sheets in Shopping Cart
Raul Alexander Cuevas, Michelle Elena Luna
Man Allegedly Killed Wanted Suspect in His Mother's Murder Before He Could Be Found by Police
Dalaneo Martin
Civil Rights Probe Launched into Fatal Police Shooting of Black 17-Year-Old in D.C.
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Ga. Dad Found Dead in Rolled-Up in Carpet Had Fentanyl in His System, Coroner's Report Says
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Man Connected to Death of Ga. Father Found Rolled Up in Carpet Taken into Custody
https://www.missingalert.com/Georgia/Susana_Morales Susana Morales
2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated
Felicia Marie Johnson
Missing Woman Found Possibly Dismembered in Texas; Suspect Allegedly Searched 'How to Be a Serial Killer'
Jennifer Brown
Pa. Police Arrest 'Supposed' Friend, Business Partner in Death of Mom Found in Shallow Grave
Susana Morales
Ga. Police Officer Arrested After Naked Body of Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found in Woods
This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, Texas, have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Texas Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Planned to Confront Him About Being Married
Jose Guerrero
Young Va. Father Who Vanished Before Christmas Is Found Dead in Md., 2 People Arrested
Armani Kelly, 28, Dante Wicker, 31 and Montoya Givens, 31
3 Mich. Men Reported Missing Before Being Found in Abandoned Building Died of Gunshot Wounds