Calif. Tech CEO Who Last Sent 911 Text From Inside Uber Is Found Dead at Abandoned Property

The CEO of a popular sober living app was found dead in Los Angeles this week, nearly a year-and-a-half after he went missing.

In the interim, the search for 39-year-old Beau Mann gained notoriety on social media through a campaign spearheaded by his fiancé Jason Abate and was featured on NBC's Dateline.

Santa Monica police said they finally found Mann's remains "in the courtyard of an abandoned property" after an 18-month search, though questions still remain. Mann was identified through dental records, his family said in a statement posted online, while his cause of death remains under investigation.

Mann was last seen on November 30, 2021, outside of a 7-Eleven convenience store on Ventura Boulevard around 2 p.m. Abate says Mann was having recent car trouble and had been using Ubers to get around the city. He called one to pick him up from 7-Eleven but then texted 911 from the car.

Police told Dateline they tried to reach Mann "several" times but he didn't pick up his phone. Uber records show he was dropped off at Berkeley Street in Santa Monica, Calif., around 2:35 a.m., according to Dateline. But Abate says no one saw Mann there, and no one ever saw him again.

In the ensuing 18 months, Abate often posted on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to raise awareness about his fiancé's case.

Beau Mann. Beau Mann/Facebook

The pair were in a long-distance relationship, Abate told NBC, telling the outlet he and Mann were set to marry in June 2022 with plans to adopt children. "He told me he loved me, and he wanted to adopt children with me. That was the last message I ever got from him," Abate had said about their last phone call.

Since then, Abate has been trying to find out what happened to Mann. The group Abate started on Facebook, "Help Find Beau Mann," has more than 3,000 followers and included regular updates from Abate and some members of Mann's family.

"Beau was a beautiful soul who spent the better part of his life helping others," Mann's aunt Rhonda wrote on the page Monday. "We miss his infectious smile and positive attitude every day. We know his spirit will live on through his company and passion, Sober Grid, as it continues to help those struggling with the grip of addiction."

After battling addiction at a young age, Mann had started Sober Grid, an app to connect those battling addiction that "provides easy access to private support at any time and at any stage of the recovery journey," according to the company's website.

"I don't want to sound overly dramatic but he's kind of changed the world," Abate told Dateline.

Investigators are still asking for anyone with information about Mann's case to contact the Santa Monica Police Department.