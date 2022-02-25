Barry Morphew Was 'Frantic' When Wife Suzanne Vanished, His Sister Tells Dateline NBC

PEOPLE has exclusive clips of Friday’s all-new Dateline NBC, which features an interview with Barry’s sister and new details in the case which his lawyers are seeking to dismiss in court

Suzanne and Barry Morphew seemed to have it all.

Married for 25 years, the tanned, good looking couple lived in a $1.6 million home in Salida, Colo., and enjoyed beach vacations with their two daughters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But privately, the couple's relationship had been strained.

In the spring of 2020, Suzanne told Barry she wanted a divorce. "I'm done," she wrote in a text to Barry in March 2020, Fox 21 News reported. Devastated, he begged for another chance. "He won't speak of divorce," she texted a friend, according to the outlet.

Suzanne, 49, vanished without a trace on May 10, 2020, while riding her bike through a desolate part of a Colorado hillside.

Suzanne Morphew Suzanne Morphew | Credit: Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

Almost a year after her disappearance, Barry was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Friday, Keith Morrison of Dateline NBC sits down with Barry's sister, Marcy MacLachlan, for an exclusive interview, who describes how distraught he was when Suzanne went missing.

"And he was very emotional and said, 'I don't know what's happening. I'm driving there now,'" MacLachlan says in an exclusive clip below.

"She went out on a bike ride, she didn't come back. The girls have been calling her, texting her. I've been calling her, texting her. She hasn't answered all day."

When Morrison asks if Barry sounded frantic on the phone, she replies, "Yes, frantic."

MacLachlan also opened up about how Barry has felt in response to allegations that he had something to do with his wife's disappearance and death.

"Incredulous," she tells Morrison in another exclusive clip below. "That's the best word I can think of. It's incredulous, what has happened. This is not him."

She continues, "I often describe, when somebody tells me something they hear on social media, there are some things out there that are true. There are some things out there that are completely false. And there are things that are somewhere in between. But the things that are in between and false have been so hurtful."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A Picture-Perfect Marriage?

In 2018, Suzanne and Barry moved to Salida with their two daughters from Indiana, where they met and married.

Outwardly, they seemed to have a happy marriage.

But they'd been having trouble with their relationship for a while. Suzanne, it was revealed after she went missing, had been having a two-year affair with a high school classmate, Fox 21 reported.

The day before Suzanne went missing, she was sunbathing on the patio outside her sprawling home and texting her married lover when Barry came home, prosecutors said, CBS Denver, 9 News and KDVR reported.

Barry's cell phone GPS began pinging all over the property. A now-retired FBI agent testified during a preliminary hearing in 2021 that the phone pings reveal Barry was "chasing" Suzanne around their property after he got home, Fox 21 reports.

Barry later explained that the phone pings show his location roaming around the property because he was shooting chipmunks, prosecutors said.

After Suzanne went missing, authorities found the cap of a tranquilizer dart in the couple's dryer, KDVR reported.

They also unearthed surveillance video footage of Barry making five trash runs during a work trip in Denver on the same day she went missing.

Suzanne Morphew Barry Morphew | Credit: Find Suzanne Morphew/Facebook

Then, in August 2021, came a bombshell: Unidentified male DNA linked to sexual assaults in two different states was found on the glove compartment of Suzanne's Range Rover.

Barry's trial is scheduled to begin in May. On Thursday, his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case, 9 News reports.

In September, he posted a $500,000 cash bond and was released from jail.

A judge recently agreed to allow him to change the venue for his trial to Fremont County after his lawyers argued that he would have difficulty getting a fair trial in Chaffee County where he and Suzanne lived, because of "massive" pretrial publicity, The Denver Post reported.

Barry's attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.