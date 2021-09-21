Barry Morphew Pondered Whether Wife Suzanne's Disappearance Was Divine Intervention: Affidavit

In an affidavit released on Monday, investigators laid out a case against Barry Morphew, who is charged with first-degree murder in the presumed death of his missing wife Suzanne Morphew

A Colorado man who is accused of killing his wife mused about whether her disappearance had been divine intervention, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In a 129-page affidavit released on Monday, investigators laid out a case against Barry Morphew, who is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in the presumed death of his missing wife Suzanne Morphew.

During one conversation in January, authorities told Barry that his wife had been involved in an affair for nearly 2 years before she disappeared. In response, Barry allegedly told investigators that "maybe in God's eyes this was his way of resolving something."

"I've had a very hard time understanding why God did this," he continued, according to the affidavit. "But if I would have known this from the beginning, I wouldn't had to suffer for nine months, not knowing why God did what he did. I'm not saying he did it to punish Suzanne because of her affair, but it makes more sense than what I knew before you guys came today."

Suzanne, 49, was reported missing after reportedly going on a Mother's Day bike ride on May 10, 2020. She is presumed dead. Her body has not been found.

suzanne morphew with her husband barry Barry and Suzanne Morphew

In addition to first-degree murder, Barry, 53, is also charged with tampering with a human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempting to influence a public servant.

He has pleaded not guilty and was released from jail Monday on $500,000 cash bail, the Associated Press reports.

Last week, a judge ruled that investigators had laid out sufficient evidence for Barry to stand trial for allegedly killing Suzanne, according to AP.

In the affidavit, investigators allege that Barry tried to "hunt and control Suzanne like he had hunted and controlled animals" after she insisted on leaving him.

Barry's attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While Barry told FOX 21 in August 2020 his wife's disappearance was "the most devastating thing that has ever happened to me," prosecutors say the investigation into her whereabouts and presumed death shows that their relationship was in trouble.

While Suzanne had accused him of cheating on her during their marriage, investigators allegedly learned that Suzanne had been having an affair with a former high school classmate for the past two years.

On May 6, 2020, four days before she vanished, Suzanne sent Barry a text saying she was "done" and wanted to end their marriage, 9 News reports.

Barry allegedly indicated that was going to commit suicide as a result, CBS Denver reports.