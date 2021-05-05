Missing Colo. Mom Suzanne Morphew's Husband Arrested on First-Degree Murder Charge

Barry Morphew is facing charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant in connection with the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew

The husband of missing Colorado mother Suzanne Morphew was arrested Wednesday, nearly a year after the woman disappeared during a Mother's Day bike ride last May 10.

Barry Morphew faces charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant, according to multiple news outlets.

A Chafee County sheriff's deputy confirms to PEOPLE that Morphew is in custody at the county detention center.

The 11th Judicial District Attorney's office had no immediate comment on the case. The DA's office said a press conference on the case will be held later on Wednesday.

Morphew, 49, disappeared last year. While her bike and a "personal item" were recovered during a search of an area near her Maysville home, she had never been found, and it was not immediately clear if her body has been recovered.

Last August, Barry Morphew spoke to FOX 21, stating that his wife's disappearance was "the most devastating thing that has ever happened to me."

"But I have got to keep my faith and trust in God," he said. "And Suzanne trusted the Lord and if one person got saved from this, she would think it was worth it. And we are just a Godly, loving, caring, family and this thing is just a tragedy."

During the interview, Morphew said he believed authorities had handled the case poorly.

"The Sheriff's Department screwed this whole thing up from the beginning and now they are trying to cover it up and blame it on me," he said, according to FOX 21.

"My buddy was there right after [they found her bike], and he said that they completely destroyed the evidence, and he tried to stop them, but they wouldn't listen to him and said, 'This is not CSI,'" he continued. "There's no evidence for the investigators to see because the Sheriff's Department completely obliterated it."

Suzanne Morphew Barry Morphew | Credit: Find Suzanne Morphew/Facebook

Morphew said he wasn't sure what happened to Suzanne but theorized maybe she had been attacked by an animal, involved in an accident with someone driving on the road or had crossed paths with someone who knew her.

He had no plans, he said, to stop searching for his wife.

"My wife and I have been in love since 1988 and she's the love of my life. And I continue to search for her every day and I will until I find her," he said. "I promise and I promised my girls that."