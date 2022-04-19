Judge Dismisses Case Against Husband of Suzanne Morphew, Who Vanished on Mother's Day 2 Years Ago

Prosecutors said they believe they are close to finding Suzanne Morphew's body

A judge has dismissed the case against Barry Morphew, the man accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne, who vanished on Mother's Day in 2020, a spokesman for the Colorado Judicial Department confirms to PEOPLE.

Prosecutors filed the motion to "dismiss without prejudice" — meaning they could file charges against Morphew at a later date.

In the motion, prosecutors said they believe they're close to finding Suzanne's body "in a remote and mountainous region nearby the Morphew residence." Investigators believe the body is in an area that's covered by five feet of snow, precluding them from safely excavating the area, according to the motion.

The motion states that prosecutors "have a good faith reason to believe further investigation into this matter is essential to answering the most consequential question presented by this case" — namely, the question of what happened to Suzanne.

Morphew's attorney, Iris Eytan, tells PEOPLE she doesn't believe prosecutors will refile charges.

"What they said in their motion to dismiss was that they need a body; after two years' time, that's what they think they need now, after they put Mr. Morphew through this hell," she says.

"They might find Suzanne, but I'll tell you what — it's not gonna be linked to Mr. Morphew," she adds.

Suzanne, a 49-year-old mother of two, went missing on May 10, 2020, after she is believed to have gone on a bike ride in Maysville, Colo., where she lived with her husband, Barry, and their two daughters. While her bike and helmet were recovered during searches, her body remains missing.

Almost a year after her disappearance, Barry was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.

After his arrest, Linda Stanley, District Attorney for the 11th Judicial District, said she was "confident" in the evidence against Barry.

Barry pleaded not guilty. His trial was scheduled to start in several weeks.

In August 2020, before his arrest, Barry spoke to FOX 21, stating that his wife's disappearance was "the most devastating thing that has ever happened to me."

"But I have got to keep my faith and trust in God," he said. "And Suzanne trusted the Lord and if one person got saved from this, she would think it was worth it. And we are just a Godly, loving, caring, family and this thing is just a tragedy."

Suzanne's sister has said she made concerning comments about her relationship with Barry before she vanished.

