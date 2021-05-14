Barry Morphew allegedly admitted to sending in the ballot "because I wanted Trump to win"

Husband Accused of Killing Suzanne Morphew Allegedly Sent in Fraudulent Presidential Ballot for Her

Barry Morphew, the Colorado man accused of murdering his still-missing wife, Suzanne, has also been accused of submitting a presidential ballot in her name after she had vanished.

According to his arrest warrant, Morphew faces new charges of felony forgery of public records and a misdemeanor elections-mail ballot offense, KXRM, KDRV and KUSA report.

On Oct. 22, Chaffee Chaffee County investigators responded to a report of voter fraud made by the County Clerk and Recorder's Office. The county official told investigators that they had received a presidential ballot from a missing person: Suzanne Morphew.

Suzanne Morphew had been missing since May 10, 2020. While the ballot didn't contain Suzanne's signature, it did list her husband as the witness. Investigators photographed the ballot and seized it as evidence.

In April, federal investigators asked Morphew why he allegedly submitted his wife's ballot while she was missing.

"Just because I wanted Trump to win," he said, according to the warrant. "To give him [Donald Trump] another vote, I figured all these other guys are cheating and I know she [Suzanne Morphew] was going to vote for Trump anyway."

When FBI agents told Morphew what he did was illegal he responded, "I didn't know you couldn't do that for your spouse."

Barry was taken into custody on May 5 and faces charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant in connection with his wife's presumed death, according to the Chafee County Sheriff's Office.

His arrest comes days before the one-year anniversary of his wife's disappearance.

Suzanne, 49, went missing on May 10, 2020, after she is believed to have gone on a bike ride in Maysville, where she lived with Barry and their two daughters. While her bike and a "personal item" were recovered during a search of an area near her home, her body has never been found.

At a press conference, Linda Stanley, District Attorney for the 11th Judicial District, declined to reveal any details from the investigation but said despite not having a body, she is "confident" in the evidence against Barry.

Barry's attorney information was not available Friday. His bond for the new charges is $1,000. However, he remains behind bars in Chaffee County Detention Facility without bond for the original charges.