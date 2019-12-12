18-Year-Old Barnard College Student Dead After Fatal Stabbing Blocks Away From Campus

Image zoom Tess Majors Tess Majors Instagram

A Barnard College freshman has tragically died after being stabbed multiple times at a New York City park.

The woman, an 18-year-old student, was found stabbed at Morningside Park near W. 116th St. and Morningside Drive at around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, New York City Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to authorities, the student was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The victim had multiple stab wounds throughout her body, police said.

Officials told ABC7 that a group of suspects had approached the woman and demanded she hand over her belongings. They then stabbed her in the torso and fled the scene on foot, according to the outlet.

Authorities said the injured woman climbed the stairs near to park’s exit and collapsed on the sidewalk in front of a security guard booth. However, the security guard was out on patrol, according ABC7, and was not able to call 911 until he found the collapsed student upon his return to his post.

The outlet reports a second 911 call was made, in which the caller described the suspect as wearing a green jacket.

An uncharged phone was found on the ground, as well as a closed knife and woman’s hat at the base of the stairs in the park, according to ABC7.

According to New York Daily News, the police — following an earlier report of a robbery suspect who was also wearing a green jacket — tracked a trail of blood to the nearby Grant Houses apartments, where they arrested a 16-year-old who authorities believe fit the description of the attacker that was given by a witness.

Police told PEOPLE they cannot confirm if the suspect arrested is linked to the stabbing.

While the NYPD has not yet released the identity of the student pending family notification, the slain student has been identified as Tessa Majors by Bernard College officials, New York Daily News reports.

“Tessa was just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life. We mourn this devastating murder of an extraordinary young woman and member of our community,” Barnard College president Sian Leah Beilock wrote in a letter to students late Wednesday, according to the outlet. “This is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core. Please know that we are all grieving together and I am thinking of you as we process this awful news as a community.”