Wash. Barbershop Owner Shot and Killed While Cutting an 8-Year-Old's Hair

On Wednesday evening, an unknown suspect walked into a Washington barbershop and shot the owner multiple times, according to a statement from the Puyallup Police department. Puyallup is located about 30 minutes outside Seattle.

The perpetrator fled the scene on foot. The unidentified 43-year-old victim was also the owner of the shop, called JQ Barber, and he died at the scene.

Witnesses inside the shop at the time of the shooting told officers the suspect entered the business around 5 p.m. and immediately approached the booth where the victim was cutting an 8-year-old's hair. The child wasn't injured, according to the police statement.

"The business was occupied at the time of the incident by several individuals who are cooperating with the investigation," police said. They searched the area extensively for the suspect after the shooting, but had no luck in finding him.

The suspect is described as a 5'8" Black man wearing black pants and a black jacket, and possibly a mask.

The fatal incident is being investigated by the Puyallup Police Department's Investigative Services Unit. Anyone who lives or works in the area of the incident should review their security cameras for any footage of the suspect. If you have tips or info, please contact the Puyallup Police Department tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.