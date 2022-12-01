Wash. Barbershop Owner Shot and Killed While Cutting an 8-Year-Old's Hair

A man walked into the shop and headed straight to the booth where the owner was cutting the child's hair

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 1, 2022 01:37 PM
barbershop murder
Photo: Puyallup Police Department

On Wednesday evening, an unknown suspect walked into a Washington barbershop and shot the owner multiple times, according to a statement from the Puyallup Police department. Puyallup is located about 30 minutes outside Seattle.

The perpetrator fled the scene on foot. The unidentified 43-year-old victim was also the owner of the shop, called JQ Barber, and he died at the scene.

Witnesses inside the shop at the time of the shooting told officers the suspect entered the business around 5 p.m. and immediately approached the booth where the victim was cutting an 8-year-old's hair. The child wasn't injured, according to the police statement.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"The business was occupied at the time of the incident by several individuals who are cooperating with the investigation," police said. They searched the area extensively for the suspect after the shooting, but had no luck in finding him.

The suspect is described as a 5'8" Black man wearing black pants and a black jacket, and possibly a mask.

The fatal incident is being investigated by the Puyallup Police Department's Investigative Services Unit. Anyone who lives or works in the area of the incident should review their security cameras for any footage of the suspect. If you have tips or info, please contact the Puyallup Police Department tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.

Related Articles
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
1 Person Injured in Black Friday Shooting at N.C. Walmart, Shooter Flees During Evacuation
Mateo Zastro
3-Year-Old Boy Is Killed in Front of Mom, 3 Siblings in Road Rage Shooting, Suspect at Large
Allison Rice
Killing of LSU Student Allison Rice Appears to Be 'Isolated and Random Act': Police
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
9-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots 15-Year-Old Girl by Accident While Playing with Loaded Gun
Woman killed, teen suspect shot in Detroit home invasion; husband and teens in custody
Husband of Woman Killed During Home Invasion Is Now in Custody for Separate Homicide: Police Chief
Three Korean women shot, injured at hair salon
Police Investigating After 3 Korean Woman Are Shot and Injured at a Dallas Hair Salon
Khamaya Donelson
5-Year-Old Girl 'Full of Love and Laughter' Shot to Death in Houston Drive-By Shooting
Woman shot in the head on the Upper East Side of Manhattan
Woman Shot in the Head While Pushing Baby in Stroller on Busy Manhattan Street: Police
mall of america
Shots Fired at Crowded Mall of America Store, Police Looking for Suspects
Karen baker killed at atm. photo by https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=711779723218819&set=pcb.711783673218424. Cortney L Eckhoff.
Mother of 4 Shot and Killed During ATM Robbery in N.C.: She 'Was One in a Million,' Son Says
5 Dead In Shooting Spree Around Denver
4 Dead, Police Officer Injured After Gunman Opens Fire at Multiple Locations in Denver
Image
5-Year-Old Boy Shoots Brother, 8, Dead in Arkansas While Mother Sleeps: 'Loss for Words'
Crime Scene
George Floyd's 4-Year-Old Grandniece Shot While Sleeping in Her Bed on New Year's Day
Ava Moraga
9-Year-Old Girl Shot While Waiting in Line to See the Easter Bunny at Calif. Mall