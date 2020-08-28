Barbara Gibson was shot to death back on May 9

Ga. Couple Allegedly Robbed, Killed Elderly Woman Because They Thought She'd Be 'an Easy Target'

Months after her death, authorities in Georgia have arrested a couple on accusations they killed 83-year-old Barbara Gibson, alleging they staked out the elderly widow's home and decided to rob her, believing she'd be "an easy target."

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Andrew James Conrad, 37, and Amanda Rae Sperry, 29, who live together in Carrollton.

Both were charged Wednesday with murder in connection with Gibson's May 9 death.

Investigators believe Gibson was shot to death sometime between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. that evening.

The suspects and Gibson lived close to each other, Sheriff Terry Langley told reporters at a press conference Wednesday.

A statement from the sheriff's office alleges one of the suspects confessed, telling police that they initially went to Gibson's Carrollton residence to rob her.

Investigators have yet to determine what led to Gibson's death.

Sheriff Terry Langley said Conrad and Sperry had moved to Carrollton more than a year ago, and after two days of driving past her home several numerous times, allegedly realized Gibson lived alone, and would be "an easy target," Langley said.

"She was such a good person," said the sheriff of Gibson, whom he knew personally. "We still don't understand why they had to kill her. It just doesn't make sense. It has really affected the community."

He added: "We think this is a death penalty case. That's not for us to determine, but that's how we see it."

Conrad and Sperry appeared in court on Thursday, but did not enter pleas to the charges.

They are both being held without bond, and online records do not indicate if they have retained attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Langley read a statement from Gibson's relatives, calling the arrests "a bittersweet moment."