Woman Who Withdrew $75,000 From Bank Is 'Ambushed' — and Employee is Accused of Tipping off Suspects

Texas authorities allege that two men tried to rob a woman Friday who had recently taken out $75,000 from a bank — after a bank employee tipped the suspects off to the large cash withdrawal.

According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, the bank employee, Shelby Wyse, 25, was in a romantic relationship with Travonn Johnson, 27, who allegedly attacked the woman along with 31-year-old Davis Mitchell.

The unidentified woman made the withdrawal from Wallis State Bank in Harris County, Texas, the records state.

After conducting her transaction, the woman stopped at a local gas station where Mitchell allegedly “ambushed” her and “attempted to steal her purse containing the cash,” according to the court records. As she held onto her purse, her husband, who was inside the gas station, ran out to assist her.

At that time, a 2018 Chrysler drove up and the driver — who police allege was Johnson — got out and began striking the couple. Johnson allegedly “reversed his vehicle onto the couple,” the record stated.

The woman was expected to survive her injuries, which included a “complex fracture.” It was unclear what type of injuries the husband suffered, according to the Houston Chronicle.

An officer from the Harris County Constable Precinct immediately responded because he viewed the robbery in progress, according to the court records.

Johnson and Mitchell were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to court records on the Harris County website. They were booked with an unspecified bond, according to the records.

Harris County Jail

Investigators allegedly determined the car driven by Johnson had been leased by Wyse. Wyse allegedly told police her car had been stolen but authorities say the car was never reported stolen.

Meanwhile, officials obtained surveillance video from the bank.

“[It’s] clearly depicting the defendant watching the complainant conduct her withdrawal transaction and immediately after — sending a text message, presumably a go-signal,” the court records allege.

Wyse was identified as allegedly being in a relationship with Johnson, according to the court record. She was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to online records. Her bond was set at $75,000.

None of the defendants have entered a plea. An attempt to reach Wyse’s attorney for comment was unsuccessful. It was unclear whether Johnson and Mitchell have obtained attorneys.