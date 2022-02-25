Baltimore Teen, 16, Charged with Killing a Grandmother Whose Car Broke Down While Making DoorDash Deliveries

Cheryl McCormack, 51, was killed during a botched robbery after her car ran out of gas

A Baltimore teen has been charged with murder after authorities say that he killed a woman who was delivering food for DoorDash.

Cheryl McCormack, 51, was accompanied by a friend while working for the food delivery service on Jan. 24. Around 2 a.m., McCormack's vehicle ran out of gas.

McCormack's friend set out on foot to find a gas station, leaving McCormack at the car. According to Fox Baltimore, the teen and another suspect allegedly approached the friend and attempted to rob him. Then, police say, they demanded that he return to the car with him.

When they arrived at the car, they demanded McCormack exit the vehicle, police allege. When she refused to hand over her valuables, the teen shot her and fled. She died at the scene.

According to WBAL-TV, detectives interviewed witnesses and reviewed several surveillance cameras in the area. Earlier this month, they released surveillance video in hopes of identifying the two suspects.

Authorities offered a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest of the shooter.

The teen turned himself in shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to WBAL-TV. He has been charged with first-degree murder. Authorities are not releasing his name due to his age. He has not yet entered a plea and is being held without bond. It's unclear whether he has hired an attorney.

According to the Baltimore Sun, McCormack was a trained paralegal who was in between jobs. She was delivering food to make ends meet. According to an online obituary, she was a wife and mother of three. She had one grandchild.

"We are deeply saddened by this senseless attack and tragic loss of life," DoorDash says in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Ms. McCormack's loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time."

McCormack's brother-in-law took to Facebook to pay tribute to her.