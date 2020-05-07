"We try to live the best life we possibly can, but sometimes it don’t go as planned," said the Baltimore Ravens player after TMZ reported the alleged altercation that happened last month

NFL's Earl Thomas Responds to Report that Wife Held Him at Gunpoint After He Allegedly Cheated

NFL player Earl Thomas is speaking out about reports of an alleged altercation he had with his wife last month.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports was the first to report that the Baltimore Ravens safety, 31, was allegedly held at gunpoint by his wife Nina Thomas on April 13. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, police say Nina discovered that Earl, whom she married in 2016, was with another woman via his Snapchat account.

According to the report, Nina and two friends went to confront Earl at an Airbnb, where the alleged violent encounter occurred. She allegedly took her husband's pistol, according to TMZ, hoping to "scare him," claiming that she "took out the magazine thinking that the gun could not fire." However, police say the gun had a round loaded in the chamber.

Cell phone footage of the alleged altercation, per the report, shows Nina pointing the gun at her husband's head.

Nina was charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence. She was reportedly released on bond. Earl was not arrested.

On Wednesday night, Earl posted a video message on Instagram responding to the TMZ report, asking fans to respect his family's privacy, and saying that he is back in contact with his wife three weeks after the alleged dispute.

Image zoom Nina Thomas Austin Police Department

“I mean, it’s really not anybody’s business,” he said in the clip. “It pisses me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers. Stuff like this happens. We try to live the best life we possibly can, but sometimes it don’t go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff."

He added: "You know, we’re back talking. I’m seeing my kids. Just keep us in your prayers."

Representatives for Earl, Nina and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Nina's lawyer Jonathan Goins told TMZ in a statement that she denies the allegations: "I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name."

Image zoom Earl Thomas Michael Reaves/Getty

In a since-deleted post on Instagram obtained by The Baltimore Sun, Nina shared a press release from Goins in which her representatives said she was "wrongfully arrested."

"These accusations have left Nina distraught but not broken," said Goins in the release.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Ravens said, “We became aware of the situation when we read and saw it on the reports late last night and early this morning.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.