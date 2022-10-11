Baltimore Prosecutors Drop All Charges Against Adnan Syed

Nearly one month after Adnan Syed was released from prison, Baltimore authorities have announced that all charges against him have been dropped.

"This morning, I instructed my office to dismiss the criminal case against Adnan Syed," State's Attorney for Baltimore Marilyn Mosby said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The news comes after Mosby's office received a second round of DNA tests that "excluded" Syed from evidence collected from the body of his high school girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.

Syed, the subject of the hit true-crime podcast "Serial," was released from prison on Sept. 19 where he was serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of Lee.

Since his 2000 conviction, Syed has always maintained his innocence, which was explored in the 2014 podcast and later an HBO documentary.

Following questions raised in "Serial," Syed's conviction was overturned in 2016, and he was granted a new trial, a ruling upheld by an appeals court in 2018.

However, he remained behind bars, and in 2019, Maryland's highest court, the Court of Appeals, ruled to uphold his conviction and denied him a new trial.

The case received new life when prosecutors agreed in March to conduct new DNA tests on evidence used to convict him.