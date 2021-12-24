"No family should have to endure this type of heartache over the holidays, so please keep Officer Holley's family and the entire community in your prayers," read a statement from Baltimore police

Baltimore Police Officer Taken Off Life Support After Being Shot in Patrol Car

The Baltimore community is mourning the loss of a fallen officer before Christmas.

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Police Department announced that officer Keona Holley, 39, was taken off life support after being shot while sitting in a patrol car a week before.

Holley was shot on Dec. 16 in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue, according to a news release.

The BPD stated that Holley's condition had been worsening before she was taken off life support.

"Her health has been deteriorating over the last couple of days and her family, in consultation with her doctors, has had to make the most difficult decision," said Commissioner Michael Harrison of the BPD in the statement.

"Our prayers are with Officer Holley's family and loved ones, co-workers and the entire community. I thank her and the entire BPD community for their commitment, service and sacrifice. We mourn Officer Holley's death together and we will heal together," said Harrison.

Two men, 31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw, have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

BPD stated that investigators believe Knox and Shaw left the shooting scene involving Holley and then committed a homicide in the 600 block of Lucia Avenue two hours later.

WBALTV reports that Shaw and Knox are currently charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting of Holley, and they are both charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Justin Johnson.

It was not immediately clear if either suspect has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Weapons have been recovered that police believe the suspects used in both incidents.

"The cowards responsible for the attack on officer Keona Holley are in custody thanks to the diligent detective work of the Baltimore Police Department and support from other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. No family should have to endure this type of heartache over the holidays, so please keep officer Holley's family and the entire community in your prayers. As officer Holley continues to fight for her life, we all must commit to the mission of building a safer Baltimore," said the BPD in the news release.