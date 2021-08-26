'Unfathomable, Gut-Wrenching Tragedy': Md. Mom Allegedly Confesses to Killing Daughter, 6, and Son, 8

Jamerria Hall, 28, was previously charged with arson and child endangerment for setting her parents’ apartment on fire and briefly disappearing with her kids

In a podcast episode recorded by Jamerria Hall during quarantine, she can be heard telling her two young children, "Y'all been driving me crazy! But I love y'all," to which one shyly replies, "I love you too."

On Tuesday, about a year after the BMorE Charming episode was released on Spotify, Hall's children — 8-year-old Davin and 6-year-old Da'Neria — were found dead in their Southwest Baltimore apartment. By Wednesday, Hall was charged with their murders.

According to charging documents obtained by PEOPLE, neighbors reported hearing one of Hall's kids scream, "Mommy, no!" on Aug. 19, five days before a building maintenance worker stumbled upon the gruesome murder scene.

Charging documents state that Aug. 19 is also the last time Hall was seen with Davin and Da'Neria.

By the time Hall's children were discovered, their bodies had already begun to decompose, the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. Medical examiners have yet to determine their official cause of death, but responding officers reported visible signs of trauma on the victims.

Hall, 28, was arrested by homicide detectives and allegedly confessed to murdering her children shortly after, police say. She is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment of the kids.

"This is an unfathomable gut-wrenching tragedy," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at a news conference Wednesday. "Davin and Da'Neria ... should be starting school, like the rest of the kids in the city."

During the news conference, Hall's criminal history was also addressed.

In 2018, Hall received a one-year sentence for first-degree arson and endangering the lives of her children after she was accused of disabling her parents' smoke detectors, lighting family photos on fire in their apartment, then briefly disappearing with her children, according to court documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

Hall later filed for custody of Davin and Da'Neria, which was granted when their father did not respond to court proceedings, the Sun reports.

"The tragic deaths of these two beautiful young people will be carefully and very thoroughly reviewed," Scott said at the news conference. "We have to and we will close any gap that enables tragedies like this to occur."