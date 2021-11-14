Baltimore Gunman Killed By Off-Duty Officer After Killing 2 People in Shooting Spree: Police

An off-duty police officer killed the suspected gunman after his shooting spree that took place at three separate locations in Maryland on Saturday

A Baltimore gunman has been killed after he went on a shooting spree that left two people dead across three different shooting locations.

On Saturday afternoon, an off-duty police officer was getting a haircut at a barbershop when the gunman — who has not yet been named — opened fire and fatally shot a barber, according to a statement from the Baltimore Police Department.

The off-duty officer, who also has yet to be identified, then shot the gunman, which led to his death, police added in their statement.

At a news conference, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the off-duty officer "responded to the shooting immediately and with great bravery produced his firearm and fired at the perpetrator, striking the perpetrator."

Investigators now believe that the gunman involved in the barbershop incident was also responsible for two other shootings that occurred locally on Saturday as well.

According to Harrison, police found a first victim — a 37-year-old man — after 2:00 p.m. local time with multiple gunshot wounds following what they believe was an argument with the suspected gunman. The victim was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition, he added.

A short time later, Harrison said that police then responded to another shooting, where they found a different victim, this time identified only as an adult male, who had also been shot numerous times. He later died at a nearby hospital, Harrison noted.

The suspected gunman then arrived at the barbershop after the first two shootings, where he killed his second victim and was subsequently shot dead by the off-duty cop.

police-tape.jpg Getty | Credit: Getty Images

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott thanked the off-duty officer for stopping the shooting spree during Saturday's press conference.

"I want to personally thank our sergeant for his bravery for standing up," said Scott. "We don't know what would have happened if he was not able to respond in that way. Everyone should be thanking the officer for his bravery."