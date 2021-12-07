Manzie Smith Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder but his attorney says "he doesn't have any recollection"

Baltimore Church Member Was Murdered After Letting Contractors in for Repairs, and Laborer Is Charged

A day laborer was charged with the death of a 69-year-old beloved church member found dead inside East Baltimore's Southern Baptist Church, WBAL reports.

At about 6 a.m. on Nov. 16, Evalyn Player arrived at her church to let in day laborers who were assisting in renovating the church, WJZ reports. Less than an hour later, she was found stabbed to death in a bathroom inside the church, police stated.

Friends told the station that Player was a dedicated member of the church and volunteered her time every day. She'd been a member for 50 years, said Pastor Donté Hickman.

"We were very distraught, shocked and we especially didn't believe it would happen in the house of God. But we just thank and praise God that even through this, God's will and greater purpose will be accomplished," Hickman told the AFRO website. "Evelyn Player represents anybody's mother who could've been in that situation, so we just thank God that people are touched inwardly and that people still have hearts for the community."

City and state leaders were shocked by the crime and asked for help in finding Player's killer.

"Her family is four generations strong at Southern and all of our hearts should be with them," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. "This is not OK. None of us should be OK."

On Dec. 1, after hundreds mourned the loss of Player, law enforcement arrested Manzie Smith Jr. He was charged with first-degree murder, WBAL reports.

Smith's defense attorney, Warren Brown, tells PEOPLE that it will be about 30 days before Smith is indicted and can enter a plea, but he expects Smith to plead not criminally responsible, which means not guilty by reason of insanity.

"He suffers from significant mental health issues — delusional thoughts, schizophrenia. He's in pretty bad shape in that regard," Brown says. "He doesn't have any recollection of the events."

Brown says Smith is aware of the "barbaric" act that took place at the East Baltimore church.

During the investigation, investigators discovered defensive wounds on Player's body, according to a charging document obtained by the Baltimore Sun. It also stated DNA evidence was recovered from the scene, and from Player's body, which matched Smith's profile in the state's DNA database.

The document did not list any other evidence or witness corroboration.