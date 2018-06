Carla Ann Hughes sits in a Mississippi prison, serving two consecutive life sentence for murder. The former middle school teacher from Jackson was convicted in 2009 of capital murder for the November 29, 2006, slayings of her lover’s pregnant fiancee, Avis Banks, and Banks’ unborn baby.

Police found Banks, 27, lying in a pool of blood in the garage of the Ridgeland home she shared with Keyon Pittman, who was seeing Hughes. Banks was five months pregnant. She was shot four times — in the leg, chest and head — and then stabbed multiple times in the face and neck.

Prosecutors argued Hughes killed Banks so she could be with Pittman, a colleague at Chastain Middle School in Jackson. However, she has always proclaimed her innocence.