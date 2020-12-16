Police also said that they found searches on Flood's cell phone that read, "what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children"

Babysitter Charged in Murder of Georgia Toddler as Police Say They Found Disturbing Phone Searches

Georgia police have charged a babysitter in the murder of a 2-year-old girl who died while under her care, according to police documents provided to PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, Sandy Springs Police Department arrested 29-year-old Kirstie Flood after an autopsy on the deceased child revealed that she "suffered severe injuries that resulted in her death during her care by the suspect," the police department said.

Flood has been charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of cruelty to children in the 1st degree. According to local station WXIA-TV, a judge denied her bond. It is unclear if Flood has obtained an attorney.

According to a police report provided to PEOPLE, an investigation was launched on Dec. 9 after a medical call was made regarding an unresponsive child inside a Sandy Springs apartment.

First responders rushed the toddler — who the family identified as Fallon Fridley, Fox News reported — to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) where she was pronounced dead.

Flood initially told police that the toddler hit her head on a slide at the playground, according to a warrant obtained by Atlanta station WSB-TV. However, doctors at CHOA determined that this was not the case.

Police also said that they found searches on Flood's cell phone that read, "what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children" and "what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours," according to the warrant.

The case is still open and there is no additional information available at this time, a spokesperson for the Sandy Springs Police Department tells PEOPLE.

The family told WSB-TV that Flood was a close friend and had been their full-time babysitter since August.

"It’s like this evil was in front of my face for years and I never saw it,” Kristin Fridley, Fallon's mother, said.

She added that her daughter was the "light of my life" and the "love of my life."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with funeral and future family expenses.