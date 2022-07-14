Anthoni Cirra, 24, faces a single count of reckless homicide in connection with the death of an infant left in his care

Babysitter Charged After Allegedly Saying 'This Is My Fault' as Mom Tried to Save 9-Month-Old Who Later Died

A Wisconsin man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with the death of an infant left in his care.

Citing the criminal complaint, WDJT-TV reports that Anthoni Cirra, 24, was babysitting his friends' 9-month-old son on July 6 while the couple was working.

Upon returning home, the mother of the baby boy noticed his breathing was "labored and spaced out," according to the complaint. She also noticed a bruise on the baby's right arm that was allegedly not there prior to leaving him in Cirra's care, the station reports.

The mother suggested taking the boy to the hospital, but Cirra allegedly advised against it and accused the mother of "overreacting," according to WDJT.

Throughout the night, the 9-month-old's condition deteriorated, the station reports. His mother wanted to take him to the hospital but the boy's father reportedly did not want to wake Cirra and ask him for a ride.

The next morning, the infant's lips were blue, and he was not breathing, per the outlet.

The mother reportedly attempted CPR on her son, during which Cirra allegedly confessed to making a mistake and said, "This is my fault."

The infant was transported to a local hospital, where staff determined he suffered from significant brain injuries, according to WDJT. He died from the injuries on July 8.

During an interview with police, Cirra admitted he dropped the baby while he was in his car seat while he was taking care of the child. He also said the infant hit his head on the floor while giving him a bath. Cirra then allegedly called his girlfriend and said the baby would not stop crying, the outlet reports, citing the complaint.

In addition to the single count of homicide, Cirra also faces one count each of neglecting a child and bail jumping, court records show.

Cirra retained public defender Michael J. Cerniglia, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. It wasn't immediately clear if Cirra entered a plea to the charges.