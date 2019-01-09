Baby of Woman in Coma at Ariz. Facility 'Will Be Well Cared For' by 'a Loving Family': Lawyer

A new update has been given on the 11-day-old baby boy born to the woman who has been in a vegetative state for 14 years at an Arizona nursing facility.

Attorney John Micheaels, who confirms to PEOPLE he has been retained by the woman’s family, said in a statement, “The family would like me to convey that the baby boy has been born into a loving family and will be well cared for.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It is not yet known exactly where the baby is being raised or who he is being raised by.

On Dec. 29, a 29-year-old Native American woman, who has been in a vegetative state for 14 years after a near-drowning, gave birth to her first child at the Phoenix-based nursing facility, Hacienda HealthCare, according to KPHO.

In his statement, Michealels also revealed the patient’s relatives are “outraged, traumatized and in shock by the abuse and neglect of their daughter at Hacienda Healthcare,” adding, “The family is well aware of the intense news and public interest in their daughter’s case, but at this time is not emotionally ready to make a public statement.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The woman was identified Tuesday by San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman Terry Rambler as a member of the tribe, which confirmed in a statement that she “has been in a persistent vegetative state and coma for over a decade.”

Police are seeking DNA samples from all male staffers at the facility in a push to identify the father of the baby boy, according to a Tuesday statement from Hacienda Healthcare obtained by PEOPLE.

RELATED: Family of Woman Who Gave Birth in Vegetative State ‘Outraged and Traumatized’: Lawyer

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The statement said the company welcomed the move to investigate what it called “this deeply disturbing but unprecedented situation.” In the announcement, the company confirmed that Phoenix police had served a search warrant “to obtain DNA from male Hacienda HealthCare staffers.”

RELATED: Woman Who Had Baby Despite Being in Vegetative State Identified as a Member of the Apache Tribe

“We had consulted attorneys to determine whether it would be legal for our company to compel our employees to undergo DNA testing conducted through Hacienda or for Hacienda to conduct voluntary genetic testing of staffers,” the statement said. “We were told it would be a violation of federal law in either instance.”

RELATED: After Woman in Long-Term Vegetative State at Ariz. Nursing Facility Gives Birth, CEO Resigns

Meanwhile, parents of patients at Hacienda HealthCare are shocked and seeking answers.

“Everybody was up in shock. Trust has been broken and severed completely,” Karina Cesena, whose 22-year-old daughter, Jazzmyne, is a patient at the facility, told CBS News.

“A lot of people are mad – my family included,” Gary Londer also told the outlet.

“My heart hurts, my chest hurts. I haven’t been able to sleep well at night because of what occurred here,” a mother, Angela Gomez, shared.