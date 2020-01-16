Baby Who Survived After Her Pregnant Mom Was Fatally Shot Dies 3 Months Later

Image zoom Milan and Iyanka McGraw McGraw Family; Facebook

A baby girl whose mother was fatally shot while pregnant has died 3 months after the shooting.

On Oct. 7, just days before she was set to give birth, 19-year-old Iyana McGraw was fatally shot inside her Jacksonville, Florida, apartment, News4, KIRO7 and CBS47.

“She was so young,” McGraw’s aunt Gloria McGraw told News4 Tuesday. “Four days and [the baby] would have been [a] healthy baby.”

McGraw’s daughter, Milan, was saved by authorities and transported to an Atlanta hospital for further care, but she never recovered. Gloria McGraw told News4 the infant had trouble breathing and used a ventilator. Doctors told the family Milan was growing but had no brain activity.

On Sunday, Milan succumbed to her injuries.

“At some points, we had hope that she would be able to do it. They took her off the machine and put her right back on because she couldn’t do it. She was trying to fight, but she couldn’t do it,” Gloria McGraw said. “We had a lot of hope thinking we would have Milan here, thinking Iyana would live through her. However, God had other plans.”

McGraw lived with her boyfriend, who is believed to have been the intended target of the shooting. Inside the couple’s apartment, authorities found guns, ammunition, mailing envelopes and marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant obtained by News4.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.