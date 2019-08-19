Hours-Old Baby Is Spotted Alive in Md. Woods by Man on Evening Walk — and Mom Is Found

Image zoom The baby found Friday in a woods in Silver Spring Montgomery County Police Department

No charges have been filed yet, but the mother of a newborn baby found crying, naked and alone in the Maryland woods Friday evening has been found.

Police say the mom — whose name has not been released — is receiving unspecified medical treatment at an area hospital.

A statement from Montgomery County police confirms the mother was located Sunday.

The newborn was discovered in Silver Spring by a man out for his evening walk, according to the statement.

The man entered the woods, following the baby girl’s cries.

The baby is in stable condition and remains in the care of pediatric doctors.

According to the statement, the man “went to investigate the sound and found a naked baby approximately ten feet from the sidewalk in the woods.”

Doctors determined the child was born hours before it was found.

All 50 states have a Safe Haven Law on the books. In Maryland, the law allows parents to leave newborns at hospitals or police stations with no questions asked.