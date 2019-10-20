11-Month-Old Baby in Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times in Stepmother's Car

An 11-month-old baby is in critical condition after being shot three times in a car in North Philadelphia on Saturday night, multiple local outlets reported.

The baby’s stepmother was reportedly driving near the 700 block of West Luzerne Street when she heard gunshots. After she arrived at the 4900 block of North Camac Street to flee the shooting, she discovered five bullet holes in her vehicle and that the child had been shot three times, local authorities told NBC Philadelphia

Police said the baby was shot in the head, chest, and buttocks, according to WTFX. After being rushed to Einstein Medical Center by the stepmother, the child was transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital and remains in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“I can’t believe it,” Kim Cash, the stepmother’s neighbor, told NBC Philadelphia. “I hope that baby pulls through. I really do. I really do. Eleven months old. My heart is breaking right now. I don’t know what to do.”

No arrests have yet been made in the shooting and police have not disclosed information about possible suspects.

Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest, according to WPVI.

“Somebody has information that can lead to an arrest in this reckless shooting and we’re asking those individuals to come forward with information to help close this case,” FOP President John McNesby said.

The outlet asks for anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.