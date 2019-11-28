'Baby Shark' Stuffed Toy Possibly Saves Wisc. Toddler’s Life After Stray Bullet Rips Through Wall

Image zoom Baby Shark stuffed toy Courtesy of Madison Police Department

A sleeping Wisconsin toddler survived a shooting after a stray bullet from a gunfight outside went into her bedroom and hit her Baby Shark stuffed animal, police said.

A news release by Madison police says the shooting was the result of a gunfight that resulted in no deaths or injuries. Authorities recovered 45 shell casings from the scene, the release states.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified any suspects.

The toddler’s mother, who identified herself only by her first name, Tanice, told NBC15 the stuffed animal was five to ten inches from her 3-year-old daughter’s head.

“If the bullet would’ve came a couple more inches, it could’ve targeted her,” said Tanice, who also said she felt “lucky” but scared.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the 45 shell casings recovered “may very well be a record number of shell casings found after one incident of gun violence,” CNN reports.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released a statement on the incident, saying, “It is is the police department’s highest priority and we will continue to work with the police, community leaders and other criminal justice stakeholders to address gun violence in our community. Gun violence is not going to be tolerated in Madison. The people involved in this incident showed reckless disregard to human life, and we are fortunate no one was injured or killed. If anyone knows anything about this, it’s time to speak up.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.