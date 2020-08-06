Baby of Pregnant Woman Shot and Killed in Maryland Dies 5 Days After Premature Birth

A baby who was born prematurely when her mother was shot and killed last week has died.

Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was shot last Friday in Columbia, Maryland. Ahmad, 28 weeks pregnant, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she later died.

Doctors were able to deliver the baby girl, named Ahja, on Friday, but the little one died on Wednesday after being in critical condition, the Howard County Police Department announced Thursday.

Police are still investigating the shooting, which occurred at a residence where Ahmad had been staying for several months, according to the department. Several gunshots were fired into the house from the outside, police said, and multiple bullets were found on the scene. While there were other people at the residence, Ahmad was the only one injured.

Police say that there is not currently any evidence that Ahmad was the target of the shooting and are offering a $10,000 reward — which was increased Thursday from $5,000 — for information on this case as they continue to try to determine who the intended target was.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is also offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to a conviction of Ahmad's murderers.

Zainab Chaudry, the director of CAIR's Maryland office, said in a statement that the council hopes to bring Ahmad's family closure and justice.

"We’re just hoping that someone with information will come forward and help bring justice to this family," Chaudry told The Baltimore Sun on Thursday. "We just want to help bring closure to them. There’s too many unanswered questions right now."

The shooting took place on Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holiday. Police say "there is no evidence at this stage of the investigation indicating that Ahmad was targeted or that the crime was racially-motivated."

In a GoFundMe campaign set up by Ahmad's cousin for funeral expenses, the late expecting mother is described as having been "a beautiful soul" and "absolutely stunning."

"She was so looking forward to becoming a mother & a phenomenal mother she would've been," Ahmad's cousin wrote. "Rabiah was not of this world. She viewed everything so purely & treated everyone with love & respect."

As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign had raised $25,910 of its $75,000 goal.

Ahmad's family said in a statement to CAIR that they are "pleading" with the Howard County community to share information "to assist us in finding the person(s) responsible for the murder of our beloved."