The father of the baby boy is also a person of interest in a house fire set in a neighboring town

1-Month-Old Baby Is Mauled to Death by Family Dog in Connecticut

A 1-month-old Connecticut baby is dead after being mauled by the family dog, and authorities believe the boy's father may be connected to a house on fire that occurred hours after the fatal attack.

On Monday evening, at around 8:30 p.m., Norwich police officers responded to a home for a reported dog attack, WFSB reports. Upon arrival, officers found an infant boy who had been mauled by a dog described as a pit bull mix.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Despite receiving life-saving medical attention, the baby succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

It's unclear what prompted the dog to attack the child.

"Unfortunately, because of the nature of the incident we haven't been able to talk to the mother. She is distraught," Norwich Lt. Anthony Gomes said, the Hartford Courant reports. "Our heart goes out to the family. This is just a tragic incident for all of those involved."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police are also investigating a house fire in New London that occurred hours after the infant's death.

According to authorities, the baby's father, Timothy Settles, 32, is as a person of interest in the fire. Settles allegedly was the last person seen at the house before the fire started.

Settles hasn't been located by police, The Day of New London reports. It's unclear why police believe he may have been involved in the fire at the two-family home.