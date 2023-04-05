11-Month-Old Killed by Suspected DUI Driver While Parents Pushed Him in Stroller on Calif. Sidewalk

Authorities say Daniel Patrick Lenihan was allegedly driving under the influence when he jumped the curb and struck the Ohlwiler family as they pushed their son in a stroller

By
Published on April 5, 2023 04:06 PM
DUI victim baby Madden Ohlwiler, with his parents Hayley and Kyle Ohlwiler
Hayley, Madden and Kyle Ohlwiler. Photo: GoFundMe

An 11-month-old boy days away from celebrating his 1st birthday was killed after authorities say a man suspected of driving under the influence crashed into him and his parents as they walked on a California sidewalk.

Citing the California Highway Patrol, KTLA-TV, KABC-TV and The San Bernardino Sun report that the Ohlwiler family — including little Madden, 31-year-old mom Hayley, and 34-year-old dad Kyle — were the victims of a DUI crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the outlets, authorities say Daniel Patrick Lenihan of San Clemente, Calif., was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, when he jumped the curb and struck the Ohlwilers as they pushed 11-month-old Madden in his stroller on a sidewalk in Mission Viejo, Calif.

"Baby Madden didn't make it and returned to our Heavenly Father," a GoFundMe campaign launched to help the family offset funeral costs reads. "Kyle and Hayley are still in the hospital being treated for their injuries and anything you can do to help and support this sweet family at this time would be truly appreciated."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Family friend Laura Dunn told KTLA, "They were doing absolutely nothing wrong except for spending a beautiful Sunday together."

Lenihan, 54, was arrested on charges of DUI and manslaughter. Records indicate he has since bonded out of jail.

It's unclear if he retained an attorney to comment on his behalf or if he entered a plea to the charges.

Related Articles
Aaron Orozco
Calif. Dad of 2, Marine Combat Veteran Is Killed While Driving for Uber, Allegedly by Passengers
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (12852781a) In this image taken from a nearly 18-minute video taken by a California Highway Patrol sergeant, Edward Bronstein, 38, is being taken into custody by CHP officers on March 31, 2020, following a traffic stop in Los Angeles. Bronstein died nearly two years ago as he screamed "I can't breathe" while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample, according to records and a video. The video was released, after a judge's order to make it public. Bronstein's family has filed a federal lawsuit against the officers, alleging excessive force and a violation of civil rights California Police Custody Death, Los Angeles, United States - 15 Mar 2022
7 California Highway Patrol Officers Charged in Connection with 2020 Death of Edward Bronstein
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Neighbor of Calif. Family Driven Off Cliff by Father Says, 'We Don't Know What Goes on Behind Closed Doors'
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Son of Doctor Accused of Driving Family Off Cliff Miraculously Had No Injuries from the 250-Foot Fall
Felicia Marie Johnson
Missing Woman Found Possibly Dismembered in Texas; Suspect Allegedly Searched 'How to Be a Serial Killer'
Alleged DUI Driver Crashes Into Church Van, Leaves 3 Dead Including 10-Year-Old Girl Coming From Bible Study
Calif. Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing into Church Van, Killing 3 Coming from Bible Study
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Wife of Doctor Who Drove Tesla Off Cliff Doesn't Want Him to Face Charges, His Lawyer Says
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Calif. Doctor Accused of Driving Tesla Off Cliff with Wife and Children Inside Pleads Not Guilty
Ben Kable killed by hit and run
Mich. Woman Allegedly Killed College Student in Hit-and-Run, Then Fled to Thailand to Avoid Prosecution
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Drivers Who Witnessed Doctor's Tesla Plunge Off California Cliff Said They Didn't See Brake Lights
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Wife Whose Husband Drove Tesla Off Cliff Told Paramedics, 'He Intentionally Tried to Kill Us'
nebraska state trooper
13-Year-Old Girl Leads Nebraska Troopers on 100 MPH Car Chase After Routine Traffic Stop
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Darius King Grigsby
California Baby Allegedly Killed in Drive-By Shooting as Mom Pushed His Stroller, Shooter at Large
Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill
'A Nightmare You Haven't Woken Up From': Community Remembers Best Friends Killed in Crash with Police Car
Riverside Sheriffs Deputy and Daughter Killed in DUI, Daniel and Hannah Jacks
Sheriff's Deputy and Daughter Killed in Crash While Returning from Disneyland Allegedly Caused by DUI Driver