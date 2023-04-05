11-Month-Old Killed by Suspected DUI Driver While Parents Pushed Him in Stroller on Calif. Sidewalk

An 11-month-old boy days away from celebrating his 1st birthday was killed after authorities say a man suspected of driving under the influence crashed into him and his parents as they walked on a California sidewalk.

Citing the California Highway Patrol, KTLA-TV, KABC-TV and The San Bernardino Sun report that the Ohlwiler family — including little Madden, 31-year-old mom Hayley, and 34-year-old dad Kyle — were the victims of a DUI crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the outlets, authorities say Daniel Patrick Lenihan of San Clemente, Calif., was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, when he jumped the curb and struck the Ohlwilers as they pushed 11-month-old Madden in his stroller on a sidewalk in Mission Viejo, Calif.

"Baby Madden didn't make it and returned to our Heavenly Father," a GoFundMe campaign launched to help the family offset funeral costs reads. "Kyle and Hayley are still in the hospital being treated for their injuries and anything you can do to help and support this sweet family at this time would be truly appreciated."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Family friend Laura Dunn told KTLA, "They were doing absolutely nothing wrong except for spending a beautiful Sunday together."

Lenihan, 54, was arrested on charges of DUI and manslaughter. Records indicate he has since bonded out of jail.

It's unclear if he retained an attorney to comment on his behalf or if he entered a plea to the charges.