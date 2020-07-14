1-Year-Old Baby Killed After Mom Allegedly Crashes Car While Driving 121 MPH

The boy's father, riding in another car, told police the woman claimed "she was going to beat him home" to complete a child custody exchange

A Las Vegas mom is under arrest after the car she was driving allegedly reached a speed of more than 121 miles an hour before crashing Sunday night, ejecting and fatally injuring her 1-year-old son who was riding in the backseat.

An officer who responded to the crash about 7:30 p.m. observed that Lauren Prescia, 24, "had blood-shot eyes and [the officer] could smell that she was emitting a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage from her person," according to an arrest report.

The child's father, Cameron Hubbard-Jones, who witnessed the crash from a separate car while traveling on the same road, said that he and Prescia were in the process of a child custody exchange and he was talking with her on the phone when Prescia "told him she was going to beat him home and began speeding," according to the report.

Hubbard-Jones told police that Prescia drove past him and "while speaking with her, he told her to slow down because she had his son in the car with her," the report states. As both of their vehicles approached an intersection, Hubbard-Jones slowed while Prescia continued through.

While trying to change lanes Prescia then allegedly hit another car, lost control and struck a marquee sign.

The force of the crash caused the right side of Prescia's 2020 Hyundai Sonata to be "sheered from the vehicle," police said.

Ejected from the car, the child, Royce Jones, was still strapped into his car seat when his father stopped and ran to him.

The boy sustained severe head trauma and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:10 a.m., according to the arrest report.

Officers said Prescia told them at the scene that she had downed two 12-ounce White Claw hard seltzers around 4 p.m. An officer alleged that she spoke with slurred speech but due to medical treatment at the scene, Prescia was not able to submit to standard field sobriety tests, police said.

A subsequent check of the car's operating systems, obtained with a search warrant, showed the Hyundai was traveling at a speed of 119 miles per hour with the throttle at 100 percent five seconds before the collision, and reached a speed of 121 miles per hour two-and-a-half seconds prior to the crash, according to the arrest report.

Prescia was arrested on charges of felony reckless driving; driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death; and abuse, neglect or endangerment of a child.