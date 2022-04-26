3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries Found Safe, 3 in Custody

Brandon Cuellar was safely located and appeared to be unharmed, Sgt. Christian Camarillo from the San Jose Police Department confirms to PEOPLE

Brandon Cuellar, the 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from an apartment while his grandmother unloaded groceries from her car, has been found.

"Happy to report that 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar was safely located a few hours ago," San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said in a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Continued Chief Mata: "Also, detectives have identified several individuals responsible for this incident. This incident is a parent's worst nightmare, and we are fortunate that this resulted in a positive outcome."

A tweet from the San Jose Police Department said that three suspects were in custody, with charges and more information forthcoming.

Police confirm to PEOPLE that Brandon was taken to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution but appears to be unharmed and in good condition.

The baby has been reunited with his mother. Brandon's mother was reportedly at work when the incident happened, according to the Associated Press.

On Monday, San Jose Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which showed an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St.

The man then left the home carrying an infant car seat that was covered with a blanket.

Though the family did not recognize the suspect from the security footage, police now believe the suspects have a connection to the family, and they're trying to figure out what that is, per NBC News.

San Jose police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo confirmed to PEOPLE that one of the three suspects taken into custody, a woman, was with Brandon's grandmother before the infant was taken.

"This was a person who was with the grandmother yesterday when they went shopping, she was present at the apartment complex when this happened," he told reporters via CBS San Francisco. on Tuesday morning.

The woman in custody originally started off as a witness, Sergeant Camarillo confirms to PEOPLE.

"Quickly, that moved into a person of interest, and then a suspect. There were some inconsistencies with the story she was giving us," he says. "Obviously, our detectives did a good job of pointing out the inconsistencies she was sharing. Like I said, she went from a witness, to a person of interest, to a suspect."

"She will be booked sometime today on several charges," he continues. "We do believe she played a role in planning this and helping the two additional suspects for the kidnapping of Brandon."