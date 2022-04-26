3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped from California Home as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries: Police
Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California.
On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
According the authorities, the family does not recognize the suspect. The kidnapper is pictured wearing dark pants and a dark shirt as well as a gray baseball hat and a black face mask.
Brandon was last seen wearing a white, long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it, police say.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact authorities via a series of hotline numbers posted on Twitter.
San José Police say officials with the FBI have been going to door to door asking for tips. At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.
"We are actively working to locate baby Brandon. This continues to be priority number one today," San José Police announced on Twitter.
In a press conference following Brandon's disappearance, San Jose police spokesman, Sgt. Christian Camarillo told reporters on the scene that the kidnapping took place as Brandon's grandmother was unloading groceries, NBC News reported.
Camarillo said the grandmother left the baby for about two minutes in the home to get groceries from her car.
The San Jose Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment further.