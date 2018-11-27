Baby Found Floating off Florida Coast in June Was Murdered: Police

A newborn baby whose body was found in June floating off the coast of South Florida was murdered, Palm Beach County authorities announced Monday, citing a ruling by the medical examiner.

The newborn, who is being called “Baby June,” was four to seven days old when she was found.

Since she was found, authorities have received only 16 tips, Cpt. Steve Strivelli said at a press conference.

But he added authorities are not giving up, saying, “The case is not going anywhere, we’re not going anywhere.”

Strivelli declined to comment on how “Baby June” died. But he said her umbilical cord had been cut, leading investigators to believe she was born in a hospital.

Her body possibly drifted north from Broward County, Strivelli said.

Investigators have since checked on every baby born within the suspected time frame in both Broward County and Palm Beach County hospitals. None appear to be missing, Strivelli said.

Children born in the area but who moved away since birth were also checked on by investigators.

“Some hospital somewhere has evidence of this child being born,” Strivelli said. “We just haven’t found it yet.”

While authorities do not know the newborn’s identity, her genomic ancestry is half Central Asian and half African, Strivelli said.

“Most often a person with this 50-50 split would be found in areas like Barbados, Trinidad or Jamaica, or from those areas originally,” he added.

With no successful leads, authorities are desperate to find the baby’s family.

“We need the parents,” Strivelli said. “Maybe there’s an explanation — albeit a strange one — but maybe there’s an explanation. I’d really like to start there.”

The baby’s DNA has been placed in a database for a possible match, he said.

A $10,000 reward has been issued for information leading to an arrest.