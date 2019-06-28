Baby Found in Plastic Bag is 'Thriving' in a Foster Home as Thousands Line Up to Adopt Her

Image zoom Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

“Baby India,” the newborn found wrapped in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Georgia, is “thriving” in a foster home as people line up to adopt her.

The baby girl was discovered in a wooded area on June 6. She was found crying and covered in blood with her umbilical cord still attached. The video of her rescue has gone viral.

According to Tom Rawlings, the director of the state Division of Family and Children Services, India is doing well in foster care. “She’s in a wonderful protective home right now,” Rawlings tells CNN. “She’s gaining weight and smiling a lot. She’s an easy baby who loves to be held and sung to, and she’s overall thriving now.”

While India’s future is unclear, thousands of people from around the world have come forward offering to adopt Baby India.

“It’s amazing the number of people who are looking to take on a new life into their families,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman told The Today Show, “and we got somebody who tried to throw one away.”

In video footage released by the sheriff’s office, a man can be seen kneeling in grass next to the infant, telling emergency responders that he heard the baby crying from his home.

“My kids said, ‘That’s a baby,’ and I said, ‘That’s an animal,'” the man says in the video.

The man explains he later went outside to check and called the authorities.

Police then rip open the bag to find the crying newborn covered in blood with the umbilical cord still attached.

“Look at you sweetheart. I’m so sorry,” an officer says.

As they assess her for injuries, the tiny infant firmly grips one of the officer’s fingers and makes direct eye contact.

WARNING: SOME READERS MAY FIND THE VIDEO BELOW DISTRESSING

Police then tightly wrap the baby in a number of blankets before transporting her to a nearby hospital, where it was determined she was in good health.

With no information on who her mother was or where she was from, investigators named the baby India.

Explaining their decision to share the video, police said they hope the footage will lead to them receiving “credible information on the identity of Baby India and to show how important it is to find closure in this case.”

Rawlings tells CNN that Baby India will probably not have conscious memories of what happened. “At this young age, children are very resilient,” he told the network. “Even a person born into a situation of tragedy can have a long and fulfilling life, and that’s what we hope for this child.”

Anyone with information regarding her mother, her birth or family is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 770-781-3087.