Where Is Baby India's Mom? Search Continues After Infant Discovered in Plastic Bag 15 Days Ago

In an effort to locate her mother, Georgia authorities have released new pictures of “Baby India,” the newborn girl found abandoned in a wooded area two weeks ago.

On June 6, the newborn was found by Forsyth County deputies after someone reported hearing the sound of a baby crying coming from the woods near a local road, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

She had been placed in a plastic bag and was taken to a local hospital where it was determined she was in good health.

“It is without doubt a divine intervention that this child was found,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said during a press conference the following day, News11 reports.

With no information on who her mother was or where she was from, investigators gave the baby the unofficial name of India.

On Friday, 15 days after rescuing India, the sheriff’s office released new pictures hoping that someone would come forward and help find her mother, according to News11. In the meantime, India has been placed in the care of the Department of Family and Children Services.

It’s unclear whether the mother would face charges. Georgia has a Safe Haven law that allows any mother the right to leave a baby up to 7 days old with an employee of any medical facility in the state.

Anyone with information regarding her mother, her birth or family is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 770-781- 3087.