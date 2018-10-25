Baby Girl Mauled to Death by Foster Family's Pit Bull Mix — and Mom Says 'I Want Answers'

Police in Clearwater, Florida, continue to investigate the dog mauling death of a 7-month-old girl, who was killed while in the care of her foster family.

Investigators tell PEOPLE they are consulting with state prosecutors to determine if anyone should be criminally charged following the Oct. 5 death of Khloe Grossman.

PEOPLE learns that the dog that attacked Khloe — a pit bull-mix owned by her foster father’s parents, who were babysitting the infant at the time — has since been euthanized.

Specifics about the attack have not been released to the public, police say.

A police spokesman says that the Department of Children and Families is also involved in the investigation.

Khloe was placed in foster care in May, police say, as her mother did not have a permanent residence.

Khloe’s mother, Shavon Grossman, has hired a lawyer to find out what happened to her daughter.

“I want answers and I want justice,” Grossman tells CBS. “I want someone held accountable because I do not want this to happen to another baby.”

Grossman said her baby girl — who died at Mease Countryside Hospital — was not even crawling yet.

“Where were these people to stop this? Where? They didn’t see this? They didn’t hear my baby cry?” she asked. “Even if she could [crawl], where were these people to watch her with the dog? I mean, my nephew is one year old and we would never leave him around a dog unattended.

PEOPLE tried but was unable to reach Grossman or her attorney for comment.