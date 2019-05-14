Baby Girl Dies After Dad Allegedly Leaves Her in Car for Nearly an Hour: ‘Completely Avoidable’

Image zoom Ty Martin Lake Havasu City Police

A 23-year-old Arizona man is charged with manslaughter after his infant daughter died in a hot car while he allegedly went to visit a friend on Saturday.

Ty Martin of Lake Havasu is accused of leaving his daughter for nearly an hour to visit the friend, who himself is accused of having a marijuana growing operation in his house.

On the day of the pair’s arrest, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive child.

Upon arrival, officers learned that Martin had allegedly left his infant daughter unattended in his car for approximately “45 minutes to an hour” while visiting his friend Noah Grabowski, 23, the statement says.

MAN ARRESTED FOR MANSLAUGHTER IN DEATH OF HIS INFANT DAUGHTERhttps://t.co/jCxAiD4FCt pic.twitter.com/cMPTX7wHYW — Lake Havasu City PD (@lhcpd) May 13, 2019

Officers immediately began performing CPR on the baby until the fire department arrived and rushed her to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In addition to the manslaughter charges against Martin, Grabowski is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and cultivation of marijuana after a search warrant related to the manslaughter investigation was served at his house.

“This incident is tragic for everyone involved and completely avoidable,” police say in the statement. “The Lake Havasu City Police Department would like to remind everyone that it is never acceptable to leave a child unattended inside of a motor vehicle.”

Temperatures inside of a car can spike rapidly, even with the air conditioner running, the statement says.

Martin and Grabowski are both being held without bond.

They have not yet entered pleas. It is unclear whether they have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.