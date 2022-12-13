Baby Girl Was Allegedly Force-Fed 'Massive' Amounts of Milk by Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Infants

A baby girl was allegedly force-fed "massive" amount of milk by Lucy Letby, the British nurse who is currently standing trial on charges related to the killing of seven babies in the UK.

Letby allegedly tried to murder the infant, known as Child G, at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit after the nurse who was taking care of the girl went on an hour-long break, the Hereford Times reported.

Dr. Stephen Breary, an on-call consultant in the neonatal unit, testified in Manchester Crown Court that the infant, who was born premature and weighed just over one pound at birth, was "improving" on Sept. 6, the BBC reported.

Breary testified that he was called back to the unit at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 because the infant had a "very large projectile vomit," according to the BBC.

"This was not something I had witnessed before," Dr. Breary said, the BBC reported.

The baby's vomit "ended up on a chair that was several feet away," expert witness Dr. Dewi Evans testified, the Times reported.

"I can't recall a baby vomiting as far as the floor, I certainly can't recall a baby vomiting that distance," Evans said, according to the Times. "It is quite extraordinary, there is something very, very unusual going on for (Child G) to throw up in this way."

Evans testified that the infant "had received far more milk" than prescribed down her nasal tube, the BBC reported.

Evans said the overfeeding was an "intent to harm" and could not occur by accident, according to the BBC.

The infant suffered irreversible brain damage, the Times reported.

Note written by Lucy Letby. Crown Prosecution Service

Letby faces 22 charges for allegedly killing five infant boys and two infant girls as well as attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors told jurors of Post-It notes that were discovered at Letby's home in which she wrote that she was "evil" and "killed them on purpose," the BBC reported.

While some notes, allegedly written by Letby, read she's a "horrible evil person" who isn't "good enough," others included what prosecutor Nick Johnson told the court was "protestations of innocence." This included one that involved the phrase "I haven't done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?"

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, that in a nutshell is your task in this case," Johnson told the jury. "Whether or not she did these dreadful things is the decision you will have to make when you have heard all the evidence."

Letby has pleaded not guilty.