Baby Found Alive in Detroit Home Alongside 2 Dead Police Officers 

Two Detroit police officers were found dead in a home in Livonia, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, along with an unharmed baby, according to local NBC affiliate WDIV.

"It's a very tragic and sad course of events," Detroit Police Chief Jesse E. White said of Sunday's incident, which is being investigated by the Livonia Police Department.

"It appears to be domestic," White said. "It looks like, preliminarily, a murder-suicide, and that's where we are right now. It's a sad day for our department, and thoughts and prayers go out to the family, as well as our officers who you can see over there that are taking it pretty hard, as are the rest of the command team."

The names of the two victims have not been released, but Detroit's FOX 2 reported that the officers, a 22-year-old female and a 26-year-old male, were in a relationship.

A family member had requested that Livonia police conduct a well-being check at the home, Livonia Police Captain Gregory Yon said, and authorities found the two officers dead at the scene, according to FOX 2.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The two officers were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to WDIV. The local outlet also reported that the baby that was also found inside the home at the time of the incident was unharmed, and is now in the care of a family member.

PEOPLE reached out to the Livonia Police Department for more information on the ongoing case.

No new updates have been shared since Sunday.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.