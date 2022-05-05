Officials believe Nova Grace Whatley-Trejo was left in the vehicle for seven hours

Baby Dies in Hot Car After Father Walks into Police Station and Is Arrested on Outstanding Warrants

Authorities in Georgia are blaming the death of an infant girl on her 20-year-old father, who, after being arrested on an outstanding warrant, failed to mention to officers he'd left his daughter in his car.

Nova Grace Whatley-Trejo's grandmother found the unresponsive 8-month-old inside her father's vehicle Tuesday evening.

Detectives confirm that Davied Japez McCorry Whatley was arrested shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, after walking into the Snellville Police Department to recover guns that were previously confiscated by cops as part of a separate investigation.

In accordance with department policy, officers ran a warrant check on Whatley, and learned he had an active probation violation warrant, according to a statement.

Police allege that, after taking him into custody, Whatley did not tell them his infant daughter was in his car, parked nearby.

All of their interactions with Whatley that day were recorded on police body camera.

Nova's grandmother brought the child to the emergency room, where the baby was pronounced dead.

Officials believe the infant was in the vehicle for seven hours. Temperatures surpassed 80 degrees on Tuesday, according to weather data.

Whatley was released Tuesday after posting bond for the probation violation. He was again arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the baby's death.

He is being held without bond and has yet to enter a plea to the charge.

Lawyer information for him was unavailable.

Speaking to 11Alive, Nova's mother, Selena, said the baby "had the biggest personality."