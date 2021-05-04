The baby — who was identified by WLOX as 3-month-old La'Mello Parker — was hospitalized Monday afternoon after sustaining injuries when officers fired into the car of murder suspect Eric Derell Smith

Baby Dies in Crossfire After Police Shoot His Father’s Car During Pursuit in Double Homicide Case

A 3-month-old baby boy who was kidnapped from the scene of a double homicide by his father died Tuesday, after the man was fatally shot by Mississippi authorities following a pursuit.

The baby — who was identified by WLOX as 3-month-old La'Mello Parker — was hospitalized Monday afternoon after sustaining injuries when officers fired into the car of murder suspect Eric Derell Smith.

La'Mello was shot, but was initially in stable condition when he was transported from a local hospital to USA Children's Hospital in Mobile, Alabama, according to WLOX.

The infant died early Tuesday as a result of injuries sustained during the shooting, according to police.

Earlier Monday, Smith fatally shot his ex-girlfriend Christin Parker, 32, and her 26-year-old nephew, Brandon Parker, in her apartment in Baker, Louisiana, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m. following a 911 hang-up call, and they found the two victims.

Smith fled the scene with his and his ex's 3-month-old baby before investigators arrived, the sheriff's department said.

On Monday afternoon, Mississippi Highway Patrol located Smith on Interstate 10 and initiated a slow pursuit, the Biloxi Police Department said in a press release.