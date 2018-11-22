Baby Dies After American Mother Allegedly Throws Her Out of a Moving Car in Bali

A woman from California has been hospitalized after she allegedly killed her baby girl by throwing her out of a moving car.

Nicole Stasio, 32, gave birth to her child just two months earlier in Bali before she allegedly killed the infant and tried to later take her own life, news.com.au reports.

A guide and driver allegedly told local authorities Stasio had been on the tourist island since July. Her parents had joined her for the first 10 days of her trip but were gone by the time that Stasio welcomed her daughter in September, police said during a press conference according to the outlet.

On Tuesday, Stasio — who had worked a yoga instructor and health coach according to her Facebook — planned to return to California.

When she arrived at the airport, her driver Wayan Siaj and tour guide Made Arimbawa, both of whom had been with Stasio throughout the duration of her trip, told police she had changed her mind and asked them to bring her back to the town of Ubud, news.com.au reports.

“She refused to answer when [the parents] asked about her baby’s father,” South Denpasar police chief Nyoman Wiarajaya told the Associated Press on behalf of the driver and tour guide. “But she gave the impression that she was unmarried and her family preferred that she give birth to a child abroad, like wanting to avoid something.”

As they drove back, Stasio sat in silence before she allegedly threw her 2-month-old out of the car, the police chief said during the press conference. Siaj and Arimbawa told police they did not notice she had thrown the baby from the vehicle, AP reported.

Shortly after, Siaj and Arimbawa watched as Stasio suddenly jumped out of the car at an intersection in Denpasar, they told authorities according to AP. She was taken to Bali Mandara hospital to be treated.

Her daughter was eventually found with severe injuries by villagers less than a mile from where the tragic incident took place. The infant later died at the same hospital Stasio was being treated at, VOA Indonesia reported.

Police Chief Wiarajaya explained that officers have been unable to question Stasio because she is hospitalized in “a severe state of depression,” according to AP. As of Wednesday evening, she had not been charged.

Prior to welcoming her daughter, Stasio had set up a GoFundMe to ask for financial help in raising her child.

“I am creating a life of beauty, abundance, peace, and unconditional love for myself and my little baby maestro,” she wrote on the page. “I am full of joy and excitement to be a mother and guardian of this rainbow starseed coming into this world in mid August [sic].”

“I am doing the best I can to make my dream a reality, and with this call for help from my community,” she continued. “I am overcoming my fear of asking for help. With great humility and gratitude, I ask for help from my friends and soul family to raise money for welcoming this baby into the world with a midwife and all the little necessities around childbirth.”

She also started a campaign in 2016 to raise money to open a café in Costa Rica and revealed that she had previously experienced “trauma,” which kept her in a hospital for six months.