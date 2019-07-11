Georgia Infant, 3 Weeks Old, Dies After Family Dog Bites Her Head

A 3-week-old girl from Georgia died Tuesday just hours after she was bitten by the family’s dog.

Deputies from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the dog, identified as a husky mix by police, bit the infant on her head in the family’s Gainesville home at around 2 p.m. local time, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The baby had been in a bedroom, resting, at the time, according to authorities who responded to the scene.

Hall County Fire Services responded to the incident and rushed the infant to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to the AJC, the dog is now in the custody of Hall County Animal Control, and no charges have been filed.

The child’s identity has not been released.