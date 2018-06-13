6-Month-Old Had Been Dead in Hotel Freezer for at Least 5 Days — and Mom is Charged

An Alabama woman has been charged in the death of her six-month-old son after his body was found in a hotel freezer last week, PEOPLE confirms.

On Monday, Dothan police announced Amanda Gail Oakes, 36, was charged with manslaughter in the death of little Curtis James Oakes, according to a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

On June 4, the 36-year-old and her boyfriend, Carlton James Mathis, 28, were charged with abuse of a corpse after they were arrested in Bronson, Florida, according to police.

Dothan Police Department

The arrests of Oakes and Mathis came after Alabama police learned of Curtis’ death and located the couple in Florida. They were taken into custody by Florida authorities following a shootout with authorities that ended with Mathis being shot four times.

Carlton James Mathis Dothan Police Department

When Florida authorities did not find Curtis’ body with the couple, Dothan police searched a local hotel room, where they found the baby’s remains.

Curtis’ body had been in the freezer for five or six days before it was found, police said in the news release.

Oakes remains in custody with no bond, according to the police news release. Mathis is being held on a $1 million bond, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A spokesperson for the Dothan police tells PEOPLE murder charges against Mathis are expected to be filed once he is extradited back to Alabama.

Attorney information was not immediately available for Mathis and Oakes. Police have not announced the baby’s cause of death.