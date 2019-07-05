Eric Martell, a railroad engineer, was working the overnight shift on July 3 in Worcester, Mass., when he came across something unexpected: two twin baby boys left alone in a double stroller near the tracks.

“I saw the little baby wave at me,” Martell said to NBC Boston. “I saw his little arm, he started sucking his thumb, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, there’s a baby in there.'”

Image zoom Eric Martell

The twins, who had been left near a trash and recycling facility, appeared to be in good health and are approximately 9 months old, reports NBC Boston.

“They seemed healthy. They actually had shoes on, they were a little bit chubby, like a baby’s supposed to be,” Martell told NBC Boston. “They were left with bottles and one of them even had a little binky, they were in a nice carriage.”

Martell began calling out to see if the children’s parents were around, but to no avail. He then called 911, and said he rocked the kids as he waited for police to arrive. Authorities responded around 12:15 a.m., according to NBC Boston.

The Worcester police department has not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“One of the little guys looked up to me, gave me the biggest little smile and I was like, ‘It’s going to be alright, buddy. It’s going to be alright, I got you,'” Martell told NBC Boston.

Image zoom The scene near where the babies were found NBC Boston 10

According to a statement on the Worcester police website, the babies appeared unharmed. They have been identified and are currently in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

It remains unclear whether charges will be filed against the babies’ parents. “The intent is under investigation,” a police spokesperson told CNN.

Carl Wooden, who claimed to know the babies’ mother, told WCVB he was with the family about an hour before the children were discovered. “I’m in shock still. I’m, like, walking around in circles just totally in awe,” Wooden said to WCVB. “It’s traumatizing to me that something like this could even happen.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.