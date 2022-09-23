9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police

Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death

By Greg Hanlon
Published on September 23, 2022 11:39 AM
Azuree Charles
Azuree Charles. Photo: Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office

Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death.

On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report.

Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged with murder, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced at Wednesday press conference.

"This horrific tragedy has rocked the New Kensington community," Ziccarelli said, adding, "The trauma that has affected us all pales in comparison to what Azuree no doubt experienced."

In addition to murder, Charles is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint of a minor by a parent, strangulation, concealing the death of a child and tampering with physical evidence, court records show.

Azuree's mother, Luella Elien, is charged with aggravated assault of a victim less than 13 years old, child endangerment and hindering the apprehension or prosecution of another person.

Court records show Charles is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on no bond and Elien is being held on $250,000 bond.

Both suspects are scheduled to have preliminary hearings on Oct. 12. It was not immediately clear if either suspect had retained an attorney.

Jean J. Charles
Jean Charles. Westmoreland County Prison
Luella Elien
Luella Elien. Westmoreland County Prison

Azuree's neighbors told CBS News back in May that the child had just beaten pediatric cancer. Neighbor Osie Taylor, who found Azuree's body, told the outlet, "All he does is ride his bike and play with his sister and for something like this to happen to him, it's unbelievable."

According to the criminal complaint against Charles obtained by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, a boy who lives near Azuree's home heard Azuree yell, "No, no, no, I'm sorry," at about 2:30 a.m. on May 4, the day his body was discovered.

Neighborhood children told WPXI they often heard yelling from the boy's home.

In May, community members came together for a vigil to honor Azuree's life, WTAE reports.

"He was the nicest person I ever met. We like to ride our bikes and we would always play," 9-year-old Azalynn Lookhart told the station.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Azuree Charles New Kensington Police Department
Boy Who Survived Cancer, 9, Found Dead Under Lawn Chair, Authorities Have 'Person of Interest'
Shannon Cox amputated his own leg in front of his daughter where as her mother, Sandy Cox left her child with him ( Boone County Sheriffs office)
Arkansas Couple Arrested After Man Saws Off His Own Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter
Taylor Rose Williams
Fla. Mom Claimed Daughter, 5, Vanished Overnight. Now She's Sentenced to Life for Starving Girl to Death
Police work along a stretch of beach at Coney Island which is now a crime scene after a mother is suspected of drowning her children in the ocean on September 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Three children were found unconscious on the beach near the Coney Island boardwalk early Monday morning. Detectives were trying to question the mother at the local police precinct house after she was picked up two miles down the boardwalk.
Brooklyn Mother Charged with Murder for Allegedly Drowning Her 3 Children Near Coney Island
Los Angeles, California, USA - May 15, 2021: Cordon tape secures the scene of an LAPD incident.
Calif. Father Arrested After 5-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Bathtub Dies: Police
Sonia Loja, Connecticut Mother Strangled Her 3 Children Then Killed Herself, Say Authorities
Connecticut Mother Strangled Her 3 Children to Death Before Killing Herself: Police
Noah Tomlin
Va. Mom Gets 55 Years in Prison for Son's Abuse Death After Claiming He'd Been Abducted
Chase Allen
Mich. Mom Allegedly Tortured, Murdered 3-Year-Old Son, Whose Body Was Found in Freezer
KYRIE
Babysitter Accused of Murdering Mich. Toddler: 'She Threw My Son into the Wall,' Says Mom
https://www.facebook.com/luvinmiself.ladonia/photos Ladonia Patrice Boggs (Ladonia Nuthinlikeme Boggs)
D.C. Mom Who Said She Threw Away Infant Son's Body Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Baby's Father
Amber Christine Chapman, 35
Florida Babysitter Allegedly Put 4-Year-Old Boy in Dryer, Child Says He Went 'Round and Round'
Elijah Lewis
Mom Who Allegedly Called 5-Year-Old Son the 'Next Ted Bundy' Charged with His Murder
Anthony Nicholas Chernysheff, Sarah Lynn Morrill
Wash. Mom Allegedly Threw Malnourished 3-Year-Old Against a Playpen for Not Getting Dressed: Police
Three kids found abandoned with skeletal remains, says sheriff
Mom of 3 Kids Left Abandoned in Texas Apartment with Dead Brother Arrested Along with Boyfriend
Larkin Carr
Va. Dad Didn't Protect Son, 4, from Beating Death, Now Faces Possible 70 Years in Prison
Olivia Gant
Colo. Mom Who Claimed Daughter Was Ill to Get Donations Pleads Guilty to Causing 7-Year-Old's Death